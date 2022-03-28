PM Hasina slams US for sanctions on RAB

Prime minister sheikh Hasina on Monday came down heavily on the USA for imposing sanctions on RAB and some of its officials saying that this has been an abominable move, reports UNB.

"I think imposing sanctions (on RAB and some of its officials) after all these successes (containing militancy, drugs, pirates and terrorists) is very much an abominable act," she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the 18th founding anniversary of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Shaheed Lt Col Azad Memorial Hall of RAB Forces Headquarters.

The PM joined it from her official residence Ganobhaban.



