PM Hasina stresses basin-based trans-boundary river water management

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today emphasised the need for taking a basin-based approach to manage waters of trans-boundary rivers alongside a better water management system to 'build back better' from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, we must combine our forces to share good practices, knowledge and technologies to help address our common challenges. A basin-wise approach is needed to manage the waters of trans-boundary rivers," she said.

She also attached importance to regional or sub-regional cooperation, including hydro-power generation and transmission.

The prime minister put the importance in a video message broadcast in the two-day Fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit being held in the Japanese city of Kumamoto with the theme "Water for Sustainable Development - Best Practices and the Next Generation".