PM Hasina to address nation this evening

BSS

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening marking the second anniversary of the incumbent government.

“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today on the occasion of the completion of two year of the present government,” PM’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels as well as radio stations.

Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the prime minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on January 7, 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League secured a landslide victory in the general elections held on 30 December, 2018.

