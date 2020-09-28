'PM Hasina to hold virtual meeting with Modi in December'

“It looks better if the deals are signed in their (Hasina and Modi) presence,” he said.

Momen and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar are scheduled to lead the 6th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting to be held in a virtual platform tomorrow afternoon.

“India is our neighbor and our best friend. We have many things to discuss,” Momen said, adding that no instrument would be signed tomorrow.

The foreign minister said a wide range of issues including water sharing, trade, line of credit, border killing, air bubble and pandemic are expected to be discussed tomorrow.