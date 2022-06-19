PM Hasina to inspect Sylhet's flood situation Tuesday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inspect the overall flood situations of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrakona districts on Tuesday.

"The prime minister will inspect flood situations of Sylhet on Tuesday," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS this evening.

She will also inspect overall flood situations of Sunamganj and Netrakona districts.

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman and secretary Md Kamrul Hasan are scheduled to visit Sylhet tomorrow (Monday).