PM Hasina to inspect Sylhet's flood situation Tuesday

Flood situation continued worsening in northeastern and northern region of the country as water levels of all major rivers are gradually rising.
"Water now continued to flow much above the danger lines in two of the country's four major river basins . . . the situation is worst since the 2004 flooding," a Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) spokesman Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said.
The authorities earlier called out army troops to cooperate the civil administration in evacuating people or reaching succors to marooned people while navy and air force units subsequently were called out particularly in northeastern Sylhet region as it now appeared as a sea.
The government has allocated Taka 22.5 million cash, 400 metric tons of rice and 41,000 packets of dry and other foods as immediate humanitarian aid to deputy commissioners of flood-hit districts between 15 and 18 June, said a press release on Saturday.