PM Hasina urges all to celebrate Eid at present location

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the people to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at their present locations to stop the further spread of coronavirus throughout the country, reports BSS.

“Traveling may expedite the spread of coronavirus further. So, my request to all of you is for maintaining health safety protocols and refraining from traveling if it is not obligatory,” she said.

The premier was addressing the launching ceremony of different types of vessels of the shipping ministry and house handover under the rehabilitation project at Paira Port, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.