PM Hasina urges UN to play ‘catalytic role’ to combat COVID crisis

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for formulating a “well-coordinated roadmap” and urged the United Nations (UN) to play a “catalytic role” to combat COVID-19 crisis as she placed a six-point proposal to this end.

“We need a well-coordinated roadmap to face COVID-19 crisis. The 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda can be our blueprint to overcome this crisis,” she said.

“The UN must continue to play its catalytic role in this regard,” the prime minister added.