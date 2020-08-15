PM Hasina’s brave decision saved Bangladesh economy: Health minister

The brave decisions of prime minister Sheikh Hasina have saved the country’s economy and helped it regain its velocity despite coronavirus outbreak, according to health minister Zahid Maleque.

The minister came up with the remarks on Saturday while attending a discussion programme marking National Mourning Day commemorating the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman as the chief guest.

“The coronavirus is now set to leave from the country as the prime minister has provided her wise advices which we followed in the health sector.”, he said.

The ratio of death is very low in the country in comparison to the infection rate, he said adding that “The country is on its way to return to normalcy without even getting any vaccine”

“She (PM) gained success in every sector due to the ideology of Bangabandhu,” Maleque said.

No one can commit corruption holding the ideology of Bangabandhu and there is no alternative of it in presenting the country in the global community, he said.

