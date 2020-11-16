PM mourns death of Shawkat Ali

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former deputy speaker colonel (retd) Shawkat Ali, reports UNB.
In a condolence message, she recalled with great gratitude the historic 'Agartala Conspiracy Case' which was filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1969 by the then Pakistani rulers and Shawkat Ali had to live with Bangabandhu in jail due to the case.
Shawkat Ali was the number 26 accused of that case.
"The nation will forever remember the contributions of Shawkat Ali for the struggle of independence, great liberation war and strengthening parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh," she said.
Sheikh Hasina also mentioned that the country has lost a senior leader while she has lost a trusted colleague at his death.
She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.