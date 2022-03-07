PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu

She first laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the prime minister.
After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.
Munajat was offered there seeking the eternal peace of the great leader, his martyred family members, and millions of martyrs who made their supreme sacrifice for the country.
On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu through his fiery and soulful address called on the people to fight against the Pakistani rulers to achieve long-cherished independence.
Before a thousands of people at the then Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) on 7 March in 1971, Bangabandhu firmly declared, “the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for our independence”.