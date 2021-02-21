PM puts emphasis on properly learning mother tongue

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday put utmost importance on learning mother language which protects the history and tradition.

"We have to learn international communication medium. We have to learn our mother tongue too," she said.

The PM said this while inaugurating a four-day programme at the International Mother Language Institute at Shegunbagicha on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day 2021.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The PM mentioned that all the attempts to demeaning Bangla language were resisted through struggle. "And following the path of this struggle, we attained our independence," she said.

Sheikh Hasina briefly described the attachment of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in the Language Movement.

She said that Bangabandhu was sent to jail for the initiating the language movement to make Bangla as one of the state languages of Pakistan.