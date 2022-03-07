PM reaches Abu Dhabi

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad, prime minister’s private industry and investment affairs adviser Salman F Rahman and state minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira are accompanying the prime minister.

During her stay in UAE, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on 8 March and also join a high level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day.

Later, she would visit Bangladesh Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion at the DEC.