PM reaches Tungipara via Padma Bridge, offers prayer at Bangabandhu mausoleum

PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas, who is accompanying the premier, confirmed BSS.
Earlier, the prime minister paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.
After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975 along with most of his family members.
Family members of the prime minister were present at that time.
The prime minister reached Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:40 in the morning after over a three-hour ride by road.
On her way to Tungipara, Sheikh Hasina with her family members took rest for a while at Jajira point’s service area.
The premier is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka this afternoon.