PM reaches Tungipara via Padma Bridge, offers prayer at Bangabandhu mausoleum

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday is visiting her ancestral home in Gopalganj’s Tungipara for the first time via Padma Bridge since its inauguration while she offered prayer at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman mausoleum.

Accompanied by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed, the premier this morning offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs killed in 15 August, 1975 massacre.

Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and her family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.