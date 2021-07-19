PM Sheikh Hasina sends gift of mangoes to Maldives president
Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
High commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives, Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, hands over mangoes to Aishath Shaan Shakir, chief of protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives on Monday
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 500 kg of the famous Bangladeshi ‘haribhanga’ mango as a gift to the president of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, as a token of friendship.
High commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives, Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, handed over the mangoes to Aishath Shaan Shakir, chief of protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives, on Monday.
Aishath Shaan Shakir accepted the mangoes on behalf of the president of Maldives and cordially expressed gratitude to the prime minister of Bangladesh for sending these gifts as a symbol of friendship.