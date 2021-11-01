PM to address COP26 summit today

BSS

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Glasgow, the port city of Scotland, on Sunday afternoon on a two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France to attend the COP26 world leaders’ summit and other events.

“A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Prestwick Airport in Glasgow at 2:55pm (local time) Sunday,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Bangladeshi high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the PM at the airport.