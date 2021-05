Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Thursday evening to mark the biggest Muslim festival, Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The prime minister will address the nation at 7:15 pm on the occasion of holy Eid-ul Fitr," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will simultaneously broadcast the PM's address. Private television channels and radio stations will also air the speech.