PM to provide cash support to families affected by Covid-19

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will provide financial assistance to some 3.6 million (36 lakh) families who have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recent natural disasters.
These families include 3.5 million (35 lakh) low income ones engaged in different occupations but hit hard by the current coronavirus situation and the rest one lakh are farmers affected by recent natural disasters.
Tk 2,500 will be provided as cash support to 3.5 million (35 lakh) families, while Tk 5,000 each will be given to 100,000 farmer families, said PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.
The government will spend total Tk 9.3 billion (930 crore) to disburse cash money among some 3.6 million (36 lakh) families as the allocation for Covid-hit low-income families is Tk 8.8 billion and for disaster-affected farmers is Tk 500 million (50 crore).
Earlier, out of 30,94,249 hectares of crop land in 36 districts, 10,301 hectares of cropland was completely destroyed and 59,327 hectares of cropland was partially damaged due to strong winds, hailstorms and cyclones on 4 April, 2021. Some 100,000 farmers were directly affected due to the recent disaster, according to the data of the Department of Agricultural Extension.
In this context, the Ministry of Agriculture has recommended to provide Tk 5,000 to each farmer as they are affected by double blows – natural calamity and Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry has already started enlisting the one lakh farmers incorporating their names, national identity card number and mobile number in the list. The actual allocation for the farmers can be more or less depending on the number of farmers in the final list.
In the 2019-20 fiscal, the government disbursed Tk 2,500 as cash aid to each 3.5 million (35 lakh) families scrutinizing a list of 50 lakh families hit hard by the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The allocation for providing cash support to the poor families was Tk 1.2 billion.