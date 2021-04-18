PM to provide cash support to families affected by Covid-19

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will provide financial assistance to some 3.6 million (36 lakh) families who have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recent natural disasters.

These families include 3.5 million (35 lakh) low income ones engaged in different occupations but hit hard by the current coronavirus situation and the rest one lakh are farmers affected by recent natural disasters.

Tk 2,500 will be provided as cash support to 3.5 million (35 lakh) families, while Tk 5,000 each will be given to 100,000 farmer families, said PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The government will spend total Tk 9.3 billion (930 crore) to disburse cash money among some 3.6 million (36 lakh) families as the allocation for Covid-hit low-income families is Tk 8.8 billion and for disaster-affected farmers is Tk 500 million (50 crore).