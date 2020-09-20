PM to virtually join 75th UNGA

Meanwhile, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will brief media virtually on Monday on various aspects of the UNGA and Bangladesh's virtual presence, he said.



The 75th UNGA session began on 15 September and this year, due to the ongoing global pandemic, it will be unlike any other in the organisation's three quarters of a century of existence.



This month, there will be no bumping into presidents or the occasional global celebrity in hectic and sometimes crushed corridors at the UN Headquarters in New York.



There will be no marvelling at seemingly endless presidential motorcades on First Avenue and no "standing-room only" moments in the gilded General Assembly Hall, as the organisation's busiest time of the year is reimagined in the time of COVID-19.



The centrepiece of any new general assembly session, is undoubtedly the General Debate, which starts on 22 September, a week after the official opening.



