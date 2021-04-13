PM urges people to follow health guidelines

The prime minister said medical facilities were expanded in Dhaka and every other district to treat coronavirus patients and steps were taken to ensure undisrupted oxygen supply to Covid-1- designated government hospitals while works were underway to increase ICU facilities there.

Sheikh Hasina said her government allocated Tk 807.65 crore to generate employment in rural areas and Tk 672 crore for the holy Ramadan and upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to help 1,24,42,000 lower-income families.

She said the allocations would widen social safety net coverage that included VGF and test relief which were introduced since the onset of Covid-19 last year.

The PM simultaneously assured the countrymen that all the target people would be brought under the vaccination programme as the scientists by now developed several vaccine types including that of Oxford-AstraZeneca to fight the Covid-19.

“In phases we will vaccinate all the people as we have the preparation,” she said adding that by now the government procured a significant number of inoculate doses since its invention.

Sheikh Hasina said as many as 56 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine while the target people started receiving the second doses as well.

The premier, however, reminded all to follow the health guidelines strictly as experts could not ensure effectiveness of inoculates in every single case and therefore “we have to follow the health protocols even after taking the vaccine for Covid-19”.