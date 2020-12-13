PM Hasina urges developed nations to fulfil climate pledges

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the developed countries to come up with effective mitigation measures along with funds to fight the adversity of climate change.

“I would like to conclude urging all developed countries to come forward with effective mitigation measures along with climate funds,” she said, joining a virtual “Climate Ambition Summit” marking the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

In a pre-recorded speech aired at the summit, the PM also said, “Today we are observing the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Agreement. Unfortunately, we are nowhere near to our goals set under the agreement”.