PM Hasina urges developed nations to fulfil climate pledges

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the developed countries to come up with effective mitigation measures along with funds to fight the adversity of climate change.
“I would like to conclude urging all developed countries to come forward with effective mitigation measures along with climate funds,” she said, joining a virtual “Climate Ambition Summit” marking the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.
In a pre-recorded speech aired at the summit, the PM also said, “Today we are observing the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Agreement. Unfortunately, we are nowhere near to our goals set under the agreement”.
The UK, UN and France co-hosted the Summit in partnership with Chile and Italy.
The Summit started with opening speeches of the UN secretary general Ant¢nio Guterres, UK prime minister Boris Johnson, French president Emmanuel Macron, Chilean president Sebasti n Pi¤era and Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte.
Sheikh Hasina said: “The reality is the climate change is neither going to take a break nor it will spare us from its adverse impact due to our inaction.”
Despite many constraints, Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader on adaptation measures, she said, adding, “In this regard, I would like to remind everyone that there is a limit to adaptation.”
As the president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, Sheikh Hasina said, they have launched the CVF “Midnight Survival Deadline for the Climate” initiative urging every country to declare enhanced NDCs by the midnight on 31December 2020.
The PM continued that in Bangladesh, they are planting 11.5 million saplings nationwide marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also launched a programme called “Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan” to mobilise resources for a secured sustainable future.
“To substantially raise our NDC and adaptation ambition, we have further included a few more potential sectors in addition to the existing energy, industry and transport sectors in the mitigation process. We are also finalizing our National Adaptation Plan,” she added.
The prime minister said, “Every year, we are spending 2 billion US Dollars for climate change sensitive projects and 3 billion US Dollars for adaptation measures.”