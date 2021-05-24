PM wants Commonwealth’s role in sustainable solutions to climate vulnerabilities

At the roundtable, she however placed a three-point proposal that included promotion of sustainable economic growth globally, emphasising carbon neutral technologies and supporting climate vulnerable countries financially for climate adaptation measures.

As a member of Commonwealth and Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Chair, Sheikh Hasina suggested a few measures ahead of COP 26 to fight the vulnerabilities effectively.

The prime minister in her first suggestion advocated for promotion of green and sustainable economic growth worldwide and investing in circular economy for building back better.

In the second suggestion, she urged the international community to put stress on carbon neutral technologies with provision of knowledge and technology transfer among the members of Commonwealth with particular attention to the vulnerable countries.

In the third one, the PM Hasina also suggested supporting to the climate vulnerable countries to get access to climate finance for adaptation measures.

The prime minister urged all to focus on providing shelter to homeless which is the best strategy to eradicate poverty and minimise climate vulnerability of the underprivileged segment of the population.