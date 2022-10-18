IMF team arrives 26 Oct to discuss $4.5b loan

Besides, the World Bank will provide another $1.0 billion separately as budgetary support for Bangladesh.
However, the IMF is also expected to attach various conditions to the disbursement of the loans.
Highlighting the overall situation of the economy, last July, Bangladesh wrote a letter to the IMF asking for a loan to maintain the balance of transactions and as budget support.
Although the loan amount was not mentioned in the letter, sources said then that Bangladesh wanted a $4.5 billion loan as budget support.