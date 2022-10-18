IMF team arrives 26 Oct to discuss $4.5b loan

The finance ministry on Tuesday said a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Bangladesh on 26 October to discuss the terms of a $4.5 billion loan to Bangladesh.

The IMF team will stay in Dhaka for 10 days and will hold meetings with government officials of different offices, including Bangladesh Bank, and the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, the central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said that he had received verbal assurance of getting the loan from the IMF during his recent Washington visit.