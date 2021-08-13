Bangladesh

Law is equal for all

Police involved in crime won't be spared: Home minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said the police personnel who have allegedly involved in crime will be punished as no one is above the law.

"If anyone in the police force commits crime, he or she must be punished as the law is equal for all," he said, reports UNB.

The home minister came up with this remark on Friday in a food distribution programme organized by Dhaka City North Awami League marking the national mourning day.

Kamal’s tough remarks came as the involvement of several police officers was found in various offences and crimes in recent weeks.

Among them, the alleged relationship between Gulam Saklain, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and arrested film actress Pori Moni sparked outcry in social media and drew attention to the government.

“They’re being punished as per the law. The policemen who have recently been found involved in various crimes will be punished because no one is above the law,” Kamal told the journalists.

However, he lauded the role of police force in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. “This police force has also played a brave role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. They (police personnel) have done a lot of good jobs.”

