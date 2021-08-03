Police may be empowered to impose fines for not wearing masks

Alongside vaccines, the government is placing importance on wearing masks in order to bring the spread of coronavirus under control.

The government will be giving the police the power to impose fines on people for not wearing masks. An ordinance is to be passed in this regard.

Presently executive magistrates can impose this fine through the mobile court.

Health minister Zahid Maleque said this while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday after a high level meeting of the government at the secretariat.