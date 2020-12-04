Police swoop down on anti-sculpture protesters

Later the protestors within the mosque continued chanting anti-sculpture and anti-atheist slogans for 10 more minutes.

At around 2:15pm the religious elements left the mosque, broke through the police barricade to the north of the mosque and marched towards Paltan. When the procession reached the Paltan intersection, the police rushed forward and dispersed them.

There was no banner of any organisation used in the demonstration, though one of the demonstrators had a placard mentioning the names of Islamist leaders Faizul Karim and Mamunul Huq.