Policeman sued for 'rape' in Natore

A case has been filed against a Rajshahi assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for allegedly raping a girl in 2014 while working as a constable.

The case was filed with the Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Thursday.

The court directed Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) 5 to submit a report after investigating the issue.

According to the case statement, ASI Mahbubur Rahman developed a relation with the victim in 2014 and persuaded her to have physical intimacy with the promise of marriage.