Policeman sued for 'rape' in Natore

A case has been filed against a Rajshahi assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for allegedly raping a girl in 2014 while working as a constable.
The case was filed with the Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Thursday.
The court directed Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) 5 to submit a report after investigating the issue.
According to the case statement, ASI Mahbubur Rahman developed a relation with the victim in 2014 and persuaded her to have physical intimacy with the promise of marriage.
At one stage, when the victim became pregnant, Mahbubur forced her to abort and they had been living together since then.
In November this year, the ASI assaulted the victim twice when she insisted on marriage.
However, Mahbubur claimed that the victim is his wife.