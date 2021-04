The police’s website issuing movement pass during lockdown has attracted 160 million hits.

As many as 15,992,265 hits were counted on the website as of 9:00am on Thursday meaning that 14,026 hits per minutes, according to the police headquarters.

Some 400,977 people applied for movement passes and police issued 316,801 passes.

Earlier on 13 April, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the movement pass website a day before the countrywide lockdown came into force.