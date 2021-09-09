Policy towards Afghan depends on its attitudes: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh will decide its policy towards Afghanistan independently after observing the situation, their attitudes and policies but no terrorists will be patronised, reports UNB.

“We’ve zero tolerance...we'll in no way patronise any terrorists,” he told reporters referring to the involvement of few Bangladeshis in Afghanistan in the previous Taliban government.

Momen said he was asked whether Bangladesh will follow the policy of India or Pakistan but he made it clear that the decision of Bangladesh is not linked with the decision of any other country.