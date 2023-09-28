BNP rally at Aminbazar begins

The BNP rally at Mirpur Mafid-e-Am College premises in Aminbazar began at around 2:00pm on Thursday.

The party leaders and activists started joining the rally from the adjoining areas, demanding the resignation of the government and holding the next election under a neutral government.

The rally was earlier supposed to be held at the adjacent Aminbazar Chishtia Filling Station on Monday.

BNP alleged police demolished their rally stage. Later the rally was cancelled. As per the party decision, Dhaka district BNP organised the rally at Mirpur Mafid-e-Am College premises in Aminbazar today.