BNP rally at Aminbazar begins

The BNP rally at Mirpur Mafid-e-Am College premises in Aminbazar began at around 2:00pm on Thursday.
The party leaders and activists started joining the rally from the adjoining areas, demanding the resignation of the government and holding the next election under a neutral government.
The rally was earlier supposed to be held at the adjacent Aminbazar Chishtia Filling Station on Monday.
BNP alleged police demolished their rally stage. Later the rally was cancelled. As per the party decision, Dhaka district BNP organised the rally at Mirpur Mafid-e-Am College premises in Aminbazar today.
Presided over by Dhaka district BNP president Khandaker Abu Ashfaq, the rally began at around 2:00pm.
Local leaders are addressing the rally moderated by district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury.
BNP leaders and activists in small processions along Dhaka-Aricha highway are joining the rally. Vehicles on both sides of the highway are proceeding slowly.
Party sources said BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to join the rally as the chief guest.
BNP standing committee member Begum Selima Rahman will address the rally as the main speaker while BNP Dhaka division organising secretary Abdus Salam and BNP assistant organising secretary Benzir Ahmed will attend as special guests.
Earlier, a stage was erected on one side of Mirpur Mafid-e-Am College in the morning. Additional law enforcers are seen at Aminbazasr bus stand area near the rally venue.
Dhaka district additional police super Abdullahel Kafi told Prothom Alo that additional police members have been deployed so that any untoward incidents don't take place.
Nipun Roy Chowdhury said the leaders and activists are joining the rally in a bid to realise the one-point movement.