EC to serve show cause notice to Azmat Ullah

The election commission (EC) is going to serve a show cause notice to Awami League’s mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah on an allegation that he violated the electoral code of conduct during submitting his nomination paper.
Azmat will have to turn up at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.
Election commissioner Md Alamgir revealed this information to journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday.
He said EC will send letters to cabinet division and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader requesting them to take measures so that ministers, state ministers and lawmakers adhere to the electoral code of conduct ahead of elections to five city corporations.
Chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners took the decision at a meeting Sunday morning.
Alamgir said a tendency to breach code of conducts appears in these areas as per the information by media reports and other sources. Although EC served notice in this regard, candidates and their supporters are showing propensity to breach the code of conduct.
About the allegation against Gazipur city Awami League president Azmat Ullah, he said, “The EC decided to serve him a show cause notice. He will be sought explanation and asked to come to the commission to explain the matter.”
As per EC’s direction, no candidate can keep more than five persons with them while submitting the nomination form or stage any show down.
Azmat Ullah did not follow this direction while submitting his nomination paper on 27 April.
At least 10 leaders-activists were accompanying him at that time while party activists were staging a showdown on the street.
When Azmat Ullah was asked about breaching code of conduct on 27 April, he said, “I filed nomination form adhering to code of conduct. No more than five people accompanied me.”
He also denied staging any showdown.
The EC on 26 April published some directives on code of conduct to be followed during submitting nomination.
Polls at Gazipur City Corporation will be held on 25 May.