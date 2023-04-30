EC to serve show cause notice to Azmat Ullah

The election commission (EC) is going to serve a show cause notice to Awami League’s mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah on an allegation that he violated the electoral code of conduct during submitting his nomination paper.

Azmat will have to turn up at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

Election commissioner Md Alamgir revealed this information to journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon on Sunday.

He said EC will send letters to cabinet division and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader requesting them to take measures so that ministers, state ministers and lawmakers adhere to the electoral code of conduct ahead of elections to five city corporations.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners took the decision at a meeting Sunday morning.