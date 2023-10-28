BNP takes position from Kakrail mosque to Kamalapur railway station

BNP leaders and activists have taken to the streets from Kakrail mosque in the capital to the Kamalapur railway station via Arambagh intersection of Motijheel.

They were seen chanting slogans.

BNP will hold a grand rally in the capital as part of its one-point movement to topple the government. The rally is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm.

Witnesses said BNP leaders and activists have started gathering at the Naya Paltan venue of the rally, since the morning. With the day advancing, the number of leaders and activists is increasing.

BNP leaders and activists were also seen taking positions on streets from the Kakrail intersection to the Kamalapur railway station via Malibagh intersection.