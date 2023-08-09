Govt changes Digital Security Act to prevent misuse of the law: Quader

“New recasts are being made so that the law is not misused”, Quader said.

AL general secretary said those who used to give lessons of human rights and pretend to be the saviour of it are very much unable to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war or stopping Israel.

“In the United States, the mastermind of world politics, there is no human rights and democracy while the number of murder is increasing day by day,” he added.

Regarding the recent visit of the AL delegation to India, Quader said, “It is a regular ritual of the party as our delegation also visited China. Earlier, another team led by a presidium member also visited Canada. There have been some disruptions due to Covid-19.”