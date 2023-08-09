Govt changes Digital Security Act to prevent misuse of the law: Quader

The Digital Security Act (DSA) has been changed in order to prevent misuse of the law, said ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.
“Cyber Security Act is being implemented as proposed by the cabinet with amendments to some sections of the existing DSA. People will decide whether the decision is right or wrong and further amendments will be brought if needed based on people’s decision,” he said.
Quader was addressing a ‘Chhatri Somabesh’ on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of AL, at the auditorium of Dhaka University’s Teacher-Student Centre in afternoon.
Chaired by BCL president Saddam Hossain, the programme was also addressed by BCL general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, Dhaka University BCL president Mazharul Kabir Shayon and general secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat.
“We will listen to the people and they will decide whether it is right or wrong. This is a people’s government. Further corrections will be brought to the law, if people think so,” Quader said.
“New recasts are being made so that the law is not misused”, Quader said.
AL general secretary said those who used to give lessons of human rights and pretend to be the saviour of it are very much unable to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war or stopping Israel.
“In the United States, the mastermind of world politics, there is no human rights and democracy while the number of murder is increasing day by day,” he added.
Regarding the recent visit of the AL delegation to India, Quader said, “It is a regular ritual of the party as our delegation also visited China. Earlier, another team led by a presidium member also visited Canada. There have been some disruptions due to Covid-19.”
“Soon after an AL five-member delegation went to India, they (BNP) became desperate and started passing sleepless nights thinking what the delegation was doing over there,” said Quader.
“India is our friend. We have friends abroad, not lord. No friend will put someone in the power rather the people of Bangladesh will put the party into power, he said, adding, “We are with the people, we follow what people think or want.”
