Quit now to avoid a shocking ouster: Fakhrul to govt

Terming their march programme a new form of anti-government movement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday called upon the government to quit power immediately to avert a shocking ouster, reports UNB.

“We started a new movement on Saturday through this silent protest in Dhaka city. Through the silent march together with people we’ll force this terrible, monstrous government to quit power,” he said.

In a brief address prior to launching the march programme in the city’s Badda area, the BNP leader also said they want to send out a message to the government through the fresh programme to hand over power to a caretaker government with immediate resignation and empower the people to exercise their right to vote under a new Election Commission.