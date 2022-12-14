Fakhrul, Abbas should’ve given division in jail earlier: HC

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas should have been given the first class facility in jail earlier, said the High Court (HC) on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Mohammad Ali said this after dismissing the writ petition seeking first class facility in jail for the BNP leaders.

The magistrate court ordered to give division facility to them on 9 December. However, Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas was provided with the facility on Tuesday, said the bench.