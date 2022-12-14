Fakhrul, Abbas should’ve given division in jail earlier: HC

On Tuesday, Mirza Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum, Mirza Abbas’ wife Afroza Abbas and advocate AJ Mohammad Ali submitted the petitions. Later, the bench fixed Wednesday for hearing on the petitions.
In the early hours of Friday, a team of detective branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.
Later, they were arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan.
On Monday, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petition of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas, and sent them to jail, pending further legal procedures.