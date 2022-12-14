Politics

Fakhrul, Abbas should’ve given division in jail earlier: HC

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (L) and Mirza AbbasFile photo

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas should have been given the first class facility in jail earlier, said the High Court (HC) on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Mohammad Ali said this after dismissing the writ petition seeking first class facility in jail for the BNP leaders.

The magistrate court ordered to give division facility to them on 9 December. However, Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas was provided with the facility on Tuesday, said the bench.

On Tuesday, Mirza Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum, Mirza Abbas’ wife Afroza Abbas and advocate AJ Mohammad Ali submitted the petitions. Later, the bench fixed Wednesday for hearing on the petitions.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of detective branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan.

On Monday, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petition of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas, and sent them to jail, pending further legal procedures.

