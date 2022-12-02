Quader asks BNP to hold its Dec 10 rally peacefully

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said it is reported that the BNP has deployed militants and gunmen at the field level. “We are informed that money is coming in sacks from Dubai,” he added.

Issuing a fresh warning that there would be games in this December and the next general elections as well he said, “You (BNP) must hold the rally in an organised way; no chaos will be allowed. But time will say whether if we will conduct counter attack or not”.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said a BRTC bus was burnt in the city’s Motijheel area yesterday and they (BNP terrorists) are signaling that they are coming back.

He urged the leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations to remain alert to this end.