Politics

Jamaat suspends today’s rally in city

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has suspended its rally scheduled for today, Monday, in the city and rescheduled it to 10 June.

Jamaat leader Matiur Rahman Akanda made the announcement at a press briefing in the morning.

Earlier, Jamaat made an announcement to hold the protest procession and rally without police permission in a press release on Sunday.

Police said the Islamist party would not be given permission to hold the rally as Monday is a working day.

The party’s leaders now say that as the police denied permission to hold the rally as today is a busy working day, they have rescheduled the programme to a weekly holiday on Saturday.

The police in its press release on Sunday warned of taking legal measures if the party hold its rally without permission.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment