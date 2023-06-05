Jamaat suspends today’s rally in city

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has suspended its rally scheduled for today, Monday, in the city and rescheduled it to 10 June.
Jamaat leader Matiur Rahman Akanda made the announcement at a press briefing in the morning.
Earlier, Jamaat made an announcement to hold the protest procession and rally without police permission in a press release on Sunday.
Police said the Islamist party would not be given permission to hold the rally as Monday is a working day.
The party’s leaders now say that as the police denied permission to hold the rally as today is a busy working day, they have rescheduled the programme to a weekly holiday on Saturday.
The police in its press release on Sunday warned of taking legal measures if the party hold its rally without permission.