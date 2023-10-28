AL leaders, activists surge to Baitul Mukarram in processions

The leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League have started coming to the venue of their peace rally in processions. They were seen thronging the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at around 10:30 am Saturday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed a condition of “not creating any mass gathering before 12:00 pm”, this has been defied.
The ruling Awami League is holding the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram to counter the BNP’s grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area.
The Dhaka north and south city Awami League organised the programme in protest of ‘BNP-Jamaat’s violence, militancy, anarchy and non-stop anti-state conspiracy’.
The road toward Baitul Mukarram from Gulistan GPO intersection has been closed. A number of police personnel were seen at the venue. The leaders and activists have taken position on the street with small posters. The organisers are also addressing the crowd to inspire them.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader will address the peace rally as the chief guest. Dhaka south city Awami League president Abu Ahmed Monnafi will chair the programme.