BNP plotting to foil elections: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that the BNP is trying to foil the upcoming parliamentary elections under the pretext of a movement.
However, the ruling party, along with the people, will tackle any attempts of terrorism and violence.
In a statement on Wednesday, Quader also warned that the BNP will be held accountable if the peaceful environment and public safety are disrupted.
The AL general secretary slammed his BNP counterpart, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, for recent statements, but the statement did not specify which statement he intends to dispute.
Quader revisited the activities of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and said the party has a history of using terrorism and lies as its primary tools in politics.
Describing the BNP founder as a military dictator, the AL leader alleged that Ziaur Rahman assumed state power through an unconstitutional and illegal way, undermining the spirit of the liberation war and democratic values. He resorted to the state mechanism to create fear and suppress the people's democratic rights.
Quader mentioned the de facto opposition as an anti-people political force and accused it, along with its allies, of repeatedly hindering democratic progress.
He said the BNP's only goal is to assume state power by creating fear among the people and holding them hostage.
The AL general secretary also accused the BNP of damaging democracy, carrying out rampant corruption, and misrule during their tenure in state power.
They even turned the judiciary into a yard of their party office, he alleged.
But it is a matter of irony that the same party is now advocating for democracy, rule of law, and human rights. The BNP leaders, who once killed democracy, now stand before the people with the mask of democracy, he continued.
However, the people are well aware of the actual faces behind the mask. They did not respond to any call from the BNP, nor will they do in the future, said Quader.
He noted that the party, being rejected by the people, is now busy calling the elections into question. It is evident that their only political agenda has been to question elections and the electoral process.
It prompted them to deploy their terrorist and cadre forces to hinder the fair and peaceful political environment. They are also inciting terrorism and violence. As the election approaches, their terrorist activities will escalate, he added.
The statement also noted the 'arson attacks' of BNP during the movement against the one-sided election in 2014. It urged the BNP to step back from their conspiracy and machinations, instead face the people by participating in the election.