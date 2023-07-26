BNP plotting to foil elections: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that the BNP is trying to foil the upcoming parliamentary elections under the pretext of a movement.

However, the ruling party, along with the people, will tackle any attempts of terrorism and violence.

In a statement on Wednesday, Quader also warned that the BNP will be held accountable if the peaceful environment and public safety are disrupted.

The AL general secretary slammed his BNP counterpart, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, for recent statements, but the statement did not specify which statement he intends to dispute.