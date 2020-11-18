120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in arson cases

A total of 120 BNP leaders and activists including standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy receive anticipatory prior bail in cases filed with different police stations in connection with torching buses.
They have been granted bail till 5 January next year, after which they are to surrender to the lower courts.
A High Court bench of Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order after hearing the bail prayer on Wednesday.
According to police, some 11 buses were set on fire at different places in the capital since noon till 8:30pm on Thursday.
In connection with the incidents, over ten cases were filed against the leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies at different police stations. More cases were filed for obstructing the duties of police and vandalising vehicles.
About 500 people have been made accused in the cases.
On 16 November, BNP's law affairs secretary Kaisar Kamal said some 140 BNP leaders and activists sought prior bail in 14 cases in the High Court. The separate bail petitions were placed for hearing in the High Court.
Lawyers Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Shajahan Omar, Salauddin Dolon, Ruhul Kuddus, Mojibur Rahman and Kazi Md Jainal Abedin stood for the petitioners in the hearing.
Assistant attorney general Mahfuzur Rahman represented the state.