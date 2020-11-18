120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in arson cases

A total of 120 BNP leaders and activists including standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy receive anticipatory prior bail in cases filed with different police stations in connection with torching buses.

They have been granted bail till 5 January next year, after which they are to surrender to the lower courts.

A High Court bench of Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order after hearing the bail prayer on Wednesday.

According to police, some 11 buses were set on fire at different places in the capital since noon till 8:30pm on Thursday.