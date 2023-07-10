AL, BNP plan to show strength before meetings

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to unveil its one-point movement demanding the government’s resignation at a time when a delegation of European Union (EU) is visiting Dhaka.
BNP will launch its one-point movement at a rally organised in front of its central office in the city on 12 July, Wednesday. The party has started preparation for the rally.
Meanwhile, ruling Awami League is set to launch its election-centric programmes. It has announced to hold a counter rally on Wednesday.
Both the parties have taken a strategy to show their strength in the streets before their respective meetings with the EU delegation, senior leaders have said.
The EU delegation is likely to sit separately with AL and BNP on 15 July.
The EU election exploratory mission arrived on a 16-day visit to Bangladesh on Saturday to evaluate the pre-election environment and political situation.
BNP is giving utmost importance to the EU delegation’s visit. That’s why the party wants to declare its one-point movement through a massive showdown before the meeting with the EU delegation, several senior leaders of the party said.
BNP wants to send a message to the EU that the party is at the final stage of movement and it has people’s backing in the demand for the government's resignation. BNP leaders said it is normal that the one-point movement would irritate the ruling party but it would be easier for the party to get permission for the rally due to the EU delegation's presence in Dhaka. They want to take this window of opportunity to hold the rally without any hindrance.
While BNP is eager to take advantage of the situation, it is also trying to exert pressure on the government in terms of street agitation. The national election is due in December or January next year. The election commission has to announce the schedule of the polls in October, if it wants to hold the election at the end of December or beginning of January. Many BNP leaders think that it would be easier for the government to advance unilaterally if the opposition party fails to take the movement to the final stage in the next three months.
Although the top leaders of the ruling party think AL would get Russia, China and India by its side in geopolitical ground, they also think it would be tough to bypass the pressure of Western development partner countries due to multifarious interests of trade and investment
The new visa policy by the US has put the government under certain pressure. The endeavors of the diplomats of the US, EU and other Western countries do not bode well for the government. Many leaders of the ruling party think pressure from the foreign powers can intensify.
A member of BNP standing committee told Prothom Alo that the ongoing simultaneous movement since last December is yet to put the government under any serious pressure. As a result, the government is not feeling any substantial political pressure internally and not worrying over the opposition’s movement. But the US visa policy and other pressure from the international community have put the government under the cosh. Under such a circumstance, the BNP’s movement has created an uncomfortable and disquieting situation for the government.
The BNP leader said different quarters raised allegations of violence centering the party’s movement before the 2014 general election. BNP had to hold dialogue with the government in the following election in 2014, failing to wage any strong street agitation. But this time the movement has reached a final stage and the party sees an opportunity to head towards its ultimate goal. BNP, that’s why, wants to flex muscle in the streets instead of relying only on foreign powers.
During tete-a-tete with Prothom Alo, many BNP leaders also conceded that the activities of the diplomats and the US visa policy have also put BNP in some form of pressure as any violence in the BNP’s programmes will dent its movement. That’s why BNP is avoiding programmes such as hartal or blockade and arranging rallies and marches instead. Now in the one-point movement, BNP is likely to draw up programmes such as long march, gherao of election commission, secretariat or prime minister’s office alongside rallies and processions.
We want to go forward peacefully with our one-point movement engaging mass people. That’s how our leaders-activists have been instructedMirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prohtom Alo on Sunday, “We want to go forward peacefully with our one-point movement engaging mass people. That’s how our leaders-activists have been instructed.”
BNP has sent a letter to police seeking permission to hold its 12 July rally in front of Naya Paltan central office. Other partners of BNP will also announce a one-point movement on the same day.
Asked about the rally’s permission, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told Prothom Alo that BNP often holds rallies in front of its central office in Naya Paltan and it is nothing new. The police and intelligence agencies are working on the issue and a decision regarding its permission on Wednesday's rally would be taken upon their observation.
AL is organizing counter programmes from the beginning of BNP’s simultaneous movement. Now the ruling party has called a counter programme of BNP’s rally where the one-point movement will be declared from.
AL also will keep its sway on the streets before it meets the EU delegation. The party leaders said it has a plan to organize a big rally in the city on 12 July.
AL remains firm in its stance on holding elections under prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The party has drawn up different election-centric programmes. A senior minister of the government told Prothom Alo that the ruling party also wants to show the visiting foreign delegation that the party has popularity.
Apart from the EU, a high profile delegation of the US including undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights Uzra Zeya is also due in the city this week. She would discuss human rights, free and fair elections, human trafficking, labour issues and the Rohingya crisis. Zeya is likely to hold meetings with the government and opposition leaders on the issue of election and human rights.
Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the two parties are trying to exert some kind of pressure on the foreigners in support of their respective stance. Showing strength on the streets at a time of meeting the EU and US delegation might work as a bargain chip for the two parties. Keeping such thinking in mind, both the parties have taken up a strategy to flex muscle in the streets during the visits of the EU and US delegation.