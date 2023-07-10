AL, BNP plan to show strength before meetings

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to unveil its one-point movement demanding the government’s resignation at a time when a delegation of European Union (EU) is visiting Dhaka.

BNP will launch its one-point movement at a rally organised in front of its central office in the city on 12 July, Wednesday. The party has started preparation for the rally.

Meanwhile, ruling Awami League is set to launch its election-centric programmes. It has announced to hold a counter rally on Wednesday.

Both the parties have taken a strategy to show their strength in the streets before their respective meetings with the EU delegation, senior leaders have said.

The EU delegation is likely to sit separately with AL and BNP on 15 July.

The EU election exploratory mission arrived on a 16-day visit to Bangladesh on Saturday to evaluate the pre-election environment and political situation.

BNP is giving utmost importance to the EU delegation’s visit. That’s why the party wants to declare its one-point movement through a massive showdown before the meeting with the EU delegation, several senior leaders of the party said.