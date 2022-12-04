BNP wants someone else to bring them to power without election: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said BNP wants someone to install it in power without elections, reports UNB.

"They don't want elections. They rather want someone to take office ousting the government and then put them in power carrying them on Palki (palakquins). They expect it," she told a huge public rally, her first in the port city in last 11 years.

The rally was organised by Chattogram city unit Awami League at the Polo Ground in the port city.