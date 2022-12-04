BNP wants someone else to bring them to power without election: PM Hasina

Hasina, who is the president of ruling Awami League, delivered her speech from a 160-foot boat-shaped stage.
She said the opposition BNP has two virtues - one is rigging the vote and the other is killing the people. "They know it well that if the election is held, the people would not vote for the killers," she said.
"They (BNP) don't care about the people. When the Awami League comes to power, we work for the people," she added.
Referring to the arson violence unleashed by BNP during 2013-2015, the PM said their leaders Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia will one day have to answer to the people why they killed and burnt innocent citizens by restoring to arson violence. "The people will take account of it one day," she said.
10th December is most favourite date for BNP
Sheikh Hasina questioned BNP's choice of 10th December as the date for their final divisional rally.
She said the Pakistani occupation forces had started killing the intellectuals from 10 December in 1971. But unfortunately, this 10th December is the most favorite date for BNP. Since they perhaps were collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces, they perhaps want to occupy Dhaka city on 10 December and oust the Awami League government, she added.
"They don't want to go to power through vote. They think they would grab power like Ziaur Rahman did by killing the Father of the Nation, violating the constitution and the army rules. They don't like democratic trends," she said.
The PM said Bangladesh witnessed massive development and continues marching forward thanks to the continuation of democratic process.
At the rally, the premier opened a total of 29 development projects and unveiled the foundation stones of six proposed development projects. The total cost of 35 projects is Tk 33.98 billion.