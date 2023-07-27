AL gets permission to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram, BNP at Naya Paltan Friday

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and ruling Awami League’s three associate bodies have been given permission to hold their respective rallies on Friday.
BNP will hold its rally in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan while Awami League at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at a press conference on Thursday said both the parties have been given permission to hold their rallies on 23 conditions.
Police on Wednesday raised objection on the venues of BNP’s grand rally and counter rally of AL’s associate bodies scheduled for today.
Police suggested BNP hold its rally at Golapbagh ground in the city. But BNP remained firm on its stance to hold their rally in proposed venues of Naya Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan.
Police maintained that holding the rally in either of these two sites in working day would cause public sufferings.
Later BNP’s highest decision making body standing committee held a press conference at 9:00pm at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office and announced to defer the rally to Friday.
Three associated bodies of Awami League – Jubo League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League, also followed suit and deferred their rally by a day to Friday.