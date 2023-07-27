AL gets permission to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram, BNP at Naya Paltan Friday

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and ruling Awami League’s three associate bodies have been given permission to hold their respective rallies on Friday.

BNP will hold its rally in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan while Awami League at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at a press conference on Thursday said both the parties have been given permission to hold their rallies on 23 conditions.