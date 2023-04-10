Govt's main weakness is they are not elected: Mirza Fakhrul

Referring to the attack on Abul Hossain, Mirza Fakhrul said, "When Natore BNP leaders and activists were heading to join an event on 8 April, Awami League and Jubo League men under the shelter of police carried out an attack. The attackers tried to kill him, chopping him (Abul Hossain), finding alone. His tendons were cut."

"They broke his hands and legs. What brutality! To tell the truth, he would have died if the police had not protected him. Their target was to kill him. They have unleashed a reign of terror across the country including Natore."

Terming Awami League government a terrorist one, Fakhrul said their leaders carry out the terrorist activities under the shelter of police.

Awami League ministers and MPs say one thing and do the opposite, the BNP leader said, adding they do it by using the state machinery.

The BNP secretary general said the main weakness of this government is that they are not elected. They don't need to ensure accountability. Awami League has already been isolated from the people.