Govt's main weakness is they are not elected: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the main weakness of this government is that they are not elected.
"Awami League has meanwhile been isolated completely from the people. As a result they want to go to power resorting to violence, filing cases and using the state machinery," the BNP leader added.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while visiting Natore sadar upazila BNP general secretary Abul Hossain Bapary who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital of Rampura in the capital on Monday morning. Abul Hossain was injured in an attack by ruling Awami League leaders and activists.
Referring to the attack on Abul Hossain, Mirza Fakhrul said, "When Natore BNP leaders and activists were heading to join an event on 8 April, Awami League and Jubo League men under the shelter of police carried out an attack. The attackers tried to kill him, chopping him (Abul Hossain), finding alone. His tendons were cut."
"They broke his hands and legs. What brutality! To tell the truth, he would have died if the police had not protected him. Their target was to kill him. They have unleashed a reign of terror across the country including Natore."
Terming Awami League government a terrorist one, Fakhrul said their leaders carry out the terrorist activities under the shelter of police.
Awami League ministers and MPs say one thing and do the opposite, the BNP leader said, adding they do it by using the state machinery.
The BNP secretary general said the main weakness of this government is that they are not elected. They don't need to ensure accountability. Awami League has already been isolated from the people.
Fakhrul said Awami League will not get even 30 seats if a free and fair election participated by all is held. As a result, they want to go to power by using the state machineries, he added.
"We have clearly said there will not be any election in the country if the government does not resign and restore the caretaker government," the BNP leader said.
When asked about joining the city corporation election, Mirza Fakhurl said, "There is no question of joining the city corporation election. We will not fall into any trap."