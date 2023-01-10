Toppling AL from power not so easy: PM

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said it is not so easy to dislodge her party from power through pushing, referring to BNP-Jamaat’s scheduled nationwide sit-in demonstration Wednesday as part of an attempt to oust the government.

“They are now saying they will wage a movement from 11 January. The most left and right leaning parties have also joined with them. All of them in unison from one place will oust us (from the power). I want to say one thing - Awami League is a party working for the people’s welfare. It is not so easy to push away the Awami League from power,” she said.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a discussion meeting organized by the AL at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to 10 December last, she said they have created a great panic among the people by saying that they would dislodge the AL government on 10 December.

“Their hugely publicized 10 December rally had finally gone to Golapbagh,” she said.

The prime minister, however, said that her party has proved that it can topple any party from power if it goes to power through vote rigging and illegally.

“We have proved time and again that the Awami League can do it (topple illegal governments),” she added.

General secretary of the AL and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, MP, gave the address of welcome.