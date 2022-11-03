Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be sent back to jail if her party crosses the limit, reports UNB.

"We've given her (Khaleda) scope to stay in her house, suspending her sentence on humanitarian grounds. If BNP does excesses, we will send her back to jail," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day.