Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM Hasina

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome speech while AL presidium members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mosharraf Hossain and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, AL central committee member Parvin Zaman Kalpana, martyred Syed Nazrul Islam's daughter Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, and Dhaka south and north city AL presidents Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Sheikh Bazlur Rahman spoke at the event.
AL publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, and his deputy Aminul Islam moderated the discussion.
The day is observed to remember four national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman who were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November in 1975.
The massacre happened barely three months after anti-liberation elements assassinated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.