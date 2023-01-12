Incoherent speeches rise once fall is evident: Fakhrul

Replying to another query, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said when there is a fascist and authoritarian regime, it becomes isolated and maintains no relations with the people. Once the people start protests, it (the government) becomes more aggressive and carries out assaults on them.
But it is proven in history that the protest movement cannot be subdued through assaults. Its victory is inevitable, he added.
Asked about his party’s view on the ruling party’s remark that it is not too easy to drive out Awami League from power, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We do not respond to many speeches of the prime minister. Because people do not really understand what she says in which perspective. There is no need to answer them. It will be proven through activities.”
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader sarcastically termed the alliance of BNP with like-minded parties as ‘egg’. In this regard, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We do not reply to the Awami League general secretary. Like me, the people also do not give any attention to his words. You may find a proof of the fact in the incident that took place when he said ‘smart Bangladesh’ (in a BCL programme in Dhaka University). It is a symbolic event.”
Before the question and answer session, he briefed the reporters that the BNP men came under attack in Faridpur and Mymensingh during their sits-in programme. The police arrested their partymen, instead of the attackers.
Among others were BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, Ahmed Azam Khan, organizing secretary Syed Emran Saleh and Shama Obaid, and Dhaka north city BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman.