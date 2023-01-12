Incoherent speeches rise once fall is evident: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has slammed the ruling party for its ‘incoherent’ statements and said such speeches increase remarkably when the fall is evident.

He came up with the remark at a press briefing organised at the party’s Gulshan office on Thursday to brief the media about the attacks on the party’s mass sit-in programme on the previous day.

His attention was drawn to the recent ruling party statement that Awami League under no circumstance can be removed from power. If BNP announces a tough programme, the government will be tougher.