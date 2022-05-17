2 BNP candidates, including Sakku, submit nominations

Ignoring the party decision not to partake in any polls under the current regime, two BNP leaders, including the outgoing mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, have submitted nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming elections to the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC).

On behalf of Sakku, his younger brother Md Kaimul Haque submitted the nomination paper around 11:00 am on Tuesday, said returning officer Md Shahedunnabi Chowdhury.

The other candidate is Nizam Uddin Kaisar, president of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhashebok Dal’s Cumilla metropolitan unit. He submitted nomination paper around 12pm on the day, added the returning officer.