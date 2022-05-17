Politics

CCC polls

2 BNP candidates, including Sakku, submit nominations

Staff Correspondent
Cumilla
Md Kaimul Haque submitted nomination paper on behalf of his brother BNP leader and outgoing CCC mayor Monirul Haque Sakku on Tuesday
Md Kaimul Haque submitted nomination paper on behalf of his brother BNP leader and outgoing CCC mayor Monirul Haque Sakku on TuesdayM Sadeque

Ignoring the party decision not to partake in any polls under the current regime, two BNP leaders, including the outgoing mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, have submitted nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming elections to the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC).

On behalf of Sakku, his younger brother Md Kaimul Haque submitted the nomination paper around 11:00 am on Tuesday, said returning officer Md Shahedunnabi Chowdhury.

The other candidate is Nizam Uddin Kaisar, president of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhashebok Dal’s Cumilla metropolitan unit. He submitted nomination paper around 12pm on the day, added the returning officer.

The election is scheduled to be held on 15 June. Moshtaq Miyan, organizing secretary of Cumilla division BNP, said his party will not participate in the polls. The central body would take decisions on leaders who are contesting in the election defying the central decision.

As per the election schedule, the deadline to submit nomination was 17 May, while the candidates will be able to revoke their candidacy by 26 May. The election commission would fix electoral symbols for the candidates on 27 May.

There are two factions in Cumilla BNP – one is led by former mayor Sakku while Amin-Ur Rashid, general secretary of Cumilla district BNP and relief and rehab secretary of the party’s central body, leads the other faction. Nizam Uddin is a relative of Amin-Ur Rashid.

There are controversies in Cumilla BNP centering Sakku as he reportedly maintains a good relationship with AKM Bahauddin, a central leader of ruling Awami League. He won the mayoral polls in 2017 with the BNP symbol of sheaf of paddy.

He, joint secretary of Cumilla south BNP and member of central BNP, allegedly retracted himself from organisational activities soon after being elected as mayor. In the latest development, Sakku was removed from the central committee of BNP after he remained absent in a meeting in October last year.

