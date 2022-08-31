PM's remark on Khaleda Zia devoid of political decency: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We can't even think, imagine. None can make such a remark. This goes beyond the political decency. The only reason of this is political vindictiveness. She (Sheikh Hasina) is always jealous of Khaleda Zia and cannot tolerate her. Tha's why she (PM) has been talking things about her that are devoid of political decency. People never take this positively."
Describing Khaleda Zia as an uncompromising leader, Mirza Fakhrul said she has been fighting for democracy throughout her entire life. She had restored democracy ousting the autocratic regime and was elected prime minister three times. She continued her fight for democracy even lying in a hospital bed. Now, such a leader is being deprived of minimum treatment facility.
He alleged that the ministers lied about the statements of United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet. “She held a press conference and said that human rights are being violated in the country, disappearances are taking place. These need to be stopped. She also said an independent, fair and impartial investigation is necessary in this regard.”
After the departure of the UN high commissioner on human rights, the ministers here spread that she did not say anything about human rights. She expressed satisfaction and said the human rights situation here is good.
But the UN high commissioner’s office issued a statement and said the ministers here are making false statements. It has tarnished the nation's image.
The BNP secretary general also alleged that the current government destroyed all the hopes and aspirations of the liberation war and the achievements of democracy.
Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal president Sultan Salauddin presided over the evet where Aman Ullah Aman, convener of Dhaka North BNP, and Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka South BNP, spoke.