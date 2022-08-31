PM's remark on Khaleda Zia devoid of political decency: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We can't even think, imagine. None can make such a remark. This goes beyond the political decency. The only reason of this is political vindictiveness. She (Sheikh Hasina) is always jealous of Khaleda Zia and cannot tolerate her. Tha's why she (PM) has been talking things about her that are devoid of political decency. People never take this positively."

Describing Khaleda Zia as an uncompromising leader, Mirza Fakhrul said she has been fighting for democracy throughout her entire life. She had restored democracy ousting the autocratic regime and was elected prime minister three times. She continued her fight for democracy even lying in a hospital bed. Now, such a leader is being deprived of minimum treatment facility.