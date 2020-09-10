22 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 4 seats



Twenty-two aspirants on Thursday bought BNP's nomination forms to contest the upcoming by-polls to four parliamentary seats in Dhaka, Naogaon and Sirajganj, reports UNB.



They collected the nomination forms at Tk 10,000 each from BNP's Nayapaltan central office as the party started selling the forms.



Of them, party leaders Salahuddin Ahmed, Selim Bhuiyan, Nabiullah Nabi, Md Jumman Miah and Akbar Hossain Nantu bought the form for contesting the Dhaka-5 polls while M Kofil Uddin, SM Jahangir, Ismail Hossain, Bahauddin Sadi, Mostafa Jaman Segun and M Akhter Hossain for Dhaka-18.

