24 injured after BNP men clash with police in Savar

Police claimed two of their members received injuries after they were hit by brick chips by BNP leaders and activists while BNP claimed 22 of their leaders and activists were injured in baton charge by police. Police arrested three people from the spot.
Former lawmaker BNP leader Dewan Mohammad Salauddin said when the procession, which was brought out from his residence around 11:00am, reached Dhaka-Aricha highway police dispersed the BNP men, reports UNB.
Police charged baton on the BNP leaders and activists when they tried to hold a sit-in programme in front of Rangaban Nursery, alleged the BNP leader.
BNP convener Khandaker Shah Mainul Hossain Biltu and Ashulia Thana BNP leader Jahangir Alam were among the injured, he said.
Kazi Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar police station, said two policemen were injured as BNP activists threw brickbats on them.
Police detained two BNP activists and a case will be filed, the OC added.
Earlier, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that Awami League is increasing the prices of commodities and utility services through forming a syndicate. “The government has no interest in controlling commodity prices as they are busy in suppressing the opposition party.”
On 24 February, BNP and its associate bodies worked out an 11-day countrywide programme, including demonstrations, to protest the growing price hike of key commodities and utility services.
The programmes were also taken to push for the party’s demand for the sale of necessary commodities by the government at fair prices at the upazila level. Beginning on 26 February, the programmes will continue until 15 March.